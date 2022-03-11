PIA announces to launch direct lights to Azerbaijan’s Capital Baku

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday announced to launch direct flights to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku from Karachi and Lahore.

According to details available with ARY News, Azerbaijan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed PIA to operate direct flights to Baku twice a week.

The state airline will operate two direct flights per week; one from Karachi and one from Lahore, for which arrangements have been put in place.

The first flight would depart from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on March 16 and the other would leave Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on March 19.

This move by PIA will enable Pakistanis to travel to popular tourist destinations directly from Karachi and Lahore.

PIA is planning to expand its network to destinations in Central Asian Countries as it recently announced launching flight operations from Lahore to Tashkent by the end of next month (March).

The statement by PIA said, “Flights to Tashkent and also Bishkek are part of the airline’s network expansion program.”