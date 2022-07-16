PIA announces to operate special flights for Najaf on Ashura

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The national airline, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will operate special international flights for Najaf and Damascus on Ashura (Muharram ul Haram).

According to reports, this announcement was made by Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique in his latest tweet on Friday.

The federal minister has said that the PIA will operate eight special international flights on the eve of Ashura and 11 special flights on Arbaeen.

He said in the tweet that the national airline is also going to launch its air operations for Mashhad soon.