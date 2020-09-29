PIA brought back 27,000 Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia

F.P. Report

KARACHI: More than 27,000 Pakistanis, working in Saudi Arabia have reached back the Kingdom via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the Pakistan International Airlines district manager, 27,500 passengers reached Saudi Arabia via 91 flights operated by the national flag carrier, PIA from September 15 to 28.

The majority of the passengers’ work permit was ending on September 30. The Pakistan International Airlines district manager further said that they have received complaints regarding selling tickets at the exorbitant rates.

Meanwhile, the passengers said that they faced problems in getting tickets to fly to Saudi Arabia due to inflated prices.

With the special efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Saudi authorities had allowed Pakistan International Airlines to operate 21 more flights to the kingdom.

The Saudi government allowed PIA to operate more flights for Saudi Arabia after high-level contact made by the Pakistani foreign office. All increased flights would leave for Saudi Arabia before September 31.

It must be noted that PIA on September 15 had sought permission from the Saudi authorities to operate 28 flights to Saudi Arabia. However, the Saudi aviation department had allowed PIA to operate 13 flights.