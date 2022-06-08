PIA first Hajj flight leaves for Madinah

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) first Hajj flight PK-743 has departed from Jinnah International Karachi Airport for Madinah carrying 291 pilgrims on Wednesday morning.

On the instructions of Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, all facilities were provided to the pilgrims.

PIA CEO Amir Hayat personally supervised the Hajj operation.

A special team has been engaged at the airport to assist the pilgrims.

PIA has been providing services to the pilgrims from five major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Quetta.

Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor Tuesday said that the government was taking all possible steps to make hassle-free smooth hajj 2022 this year and the government of Pakistan with the coordination of Saudi ministry of Hajj has arranged cheap-rate accommodation close to Haram in Makkah.

He said that the Pakistan government has announced a subsidy of Rs150,000 for Pakistan pilgrims who would perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage this year under the government scheme.