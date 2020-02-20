PIA flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Riyadh-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport due to technical fault, on Thursday.

Sources said that the PIA flight PK-729 was enroute to Riyadh from Multan when it made an emergency landing at Karachi airport due to technical fault.

The pilot of the aircraft immediately contacted the control tower to seek permission for an emergency landing and safely landed the aircraft with more than 130 passengers on board.

Earlier in January, Karachi-bound flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suffered serious damage after a bird hit near Jinnah International Airport.

According to details, PIA flight PK-311 coming from Quetta was hit by a bird while landing at Jinnah International. The pilot, however, successfully made landing as no human injury was reported.

One wing of the plane has been damaged which is currently being repaired by a team of engineers. This was a first bird hit incident of the year 2020.

In 2019, more than 19 planes were affected by bird strikes which caused millions of rupees loss to the national flag carrier.