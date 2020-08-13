PIA grounds 193 pilots over ambiguous credentials

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: The national flag carrier Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Chief Operating Officer (CEO) while briefing the Senate standing committee on aviation reveled that following the airplane crash in Karachi the PIA administration has grounded the 193 pilots while 28 pilots licenses has been suspended. CEO added that 54 license of those pilots who committed fraud in the examination has been suspended.

The CEO further mentioned that a total of 38 pilots had taken the benefit of the weak administrative system and got license on the other similar names with the pilots on which investigation is in process and report will be final till 30th of the September.

The committee while showing reservation on suspension of low grades employees in the administration mentioned that only low grade employees of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) terminated from services but no single official from the officer cadre has been suspended on which the administration of the PIA didn’t respond satisfactory and the committee suggested to forward the matter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigations.

Member of the committee Mula Baksh Chandio while showing dissatisfaction on the environment inside the Islamabad International airport mentioned that after a rainfall the whole airport premises were full of water while the washrooms are not hygienic and passengers are waiting for hours in front of the washrooms due to poor management.

The committee while discussing the point of public importance raised by Senator Behramand Khan Tangi regarding corruption in Islamabad international airport suggested to call chairman of NAB for briefing to the committee adding that several agencies and committees are working on the corruption scam done in construction of the airport but now one reach to the final conclusion that’s why this is a best option to forward the matter to the corruption watchdog for investigation.

The airport administration while briefing the committee on matter of the taxes on domestic ticketing mentioned that this time two taxes are imposed on domestic ticketing one of the FBR and the other one of the PIA.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik while briefing the committee on ban on national carrier by different countries Malik added that they are in official communication with Canada, Turkey and other countries and soon the PIA will be able to restore their operation on international level.