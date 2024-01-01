PIA Hajj flight makes emergency landing in Riyadh

F.P. Report

RIYADH: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Hajj flight, PK 839, has made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The flight made emergency landing at Jeddah Airport due to high temperature warning in cargo cabin.

Passengers from the Boeing 777 plane were offloaded and shifted to the lounge at the Riyadh airport.

The Hajj flight bounded for Jeddah, took off from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi late Friday night.

However, after inspection, it was disclosed that the high temperature warning was false.

Afterwards, the flight bound for Jeddah has taken off.

Courtesy: Dunya News