PIA Hajj inaugural flight departs from Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD, QUETTA, LAHORE: The inaugural flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for Hajj 2025 departed today, April 29, 2025, from Islamabad International Airport to Madinah, under the “Route to Makkah” project. Flight PK713, operated on a Boeing 777 aircraft, took off at 05:21 AM with 427 pilgrims onboard.

A special reception was held at the State Lounge where the Chief Operating Officer/Airport Manager welcomed the pilgrims. The event was graced by the presence of Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony; H.E. Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan; Zulfiqar Haider, Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs; Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, a renowned religious scholar; along with the CEO of PIA, the COO/APM, and the Director Hajj.

Special arrangements were made in Lounge A2 by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) for the comfort of the pilgrims. Pilgrims were seen off at the boarding bridge with gifts including roses, chocolates, and copies of the Holy Quran

Meanwhile, the first Hajj flight (PK-7201) from Quetta International Airport (QIAP) departed for Medina at 10:10 AM, carrying 151 pilgrims.To mark the occasion, an inaugural ceremony was held at the international departure lounge. The Honourable Governor of Balochistan, Mr. Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail, graced the ceremony as Chief Guest. Other notable attendees included Mr. Waheed Abbass, COO/Airport Manager QIAP; Mr. Ilyas Jaffar, Director Hajj Balochistan and representatives of other agencies working at the airport including the PIA. Addressing the departing pilgrims, the Honourable Governor, and other dignitaries requested special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan and the continued success of all institutions working at the airport.

Meanwhile, the first Hajj flight of the private airline AirSial, flight PF-7700, departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport at 8:30 AM today, carrying 147 pilgrims to Madinah. A formal inauguration ceremony was held to mark this significant occasion and to bid farewell to the pilgrims embarking on the sacred journey of Hajj.

The ceremony was graced by the Honourable Minister for Specialized Healthcare, Khawaja Salman Rafique, who presided over the event. He was accompanied by Director Hajj Mr. Rizwan Sharif and Chief Operating Officer/Airport Manager Mr. Nazir Ahmed Khan.

In his address, the Honourable Minister appreciated the selfless efforts of the Pakistan Airports Authority and all concerned departments in ensuring the smooth conduct of Hajj operations. He also extended his heartfelt wishes to the pilgrims for a safe and peaceful journey and offered prayers for their well-being.