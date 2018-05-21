PIA invites the royal family to visit northern Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has invited Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to visit the beautiful places of northern areas of Pakistan.

PIA invite the royal family and post a picture of Princes Diana during her visit to Northern Areas of Pakistan and invite the new couples that they should also visit to natural beauty of Pakistan.

“We watched the #RoyalWeddding & remembered #PrincessDiana and her trip to the northern areas of Pakistan, and we thought how wonderful it would be for the newly weds to visit our northern splendours as well! So #PrinceHarry & #PrincessMeghan, we are ready, just let us know when!” PIA tweeted.

