PIA offers discount for students travelling between Pakistan, China

BEIJING (APP): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has offered discount of 10 percent for Pakistani students on flights between Pakistan and China.

At present, the national flag carrier is operating two weekly flights on Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad and Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad routes.

The students who are returning to homeland from China after completion of their education could immediately take benefit from the discount, an official of the airline told here on Sunday.

A large number of Pakistani students enrolled in the Chinese universities and stranded in Pakistan following Covid-19 travel restrictions also want to come to China to join off-line classes.

They are waiting for the approval of the Chinese government in this regard. On June 20, a special of PIA flight had brought first batch of Pakistani students from Islamabad to Xian, China.

These students were stuck in the motherland because of Covid-19. It may be mentioned that PIA had resumed its passenger flights between Pakistan and China section after a gap of nearly six months as the airports in Xian and Beijing closed for international flights in wake of Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

Ali Imran, a Pakistani researcher, said that the discount would greatly facilitate Pakistani students travelling on various routes between Pakistan and China.