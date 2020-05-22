PIA plane crash: 60 dead, many injured

Sher Afzal

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane PK-8303 air bus crashed near the Jinnah International Airport on Friday afternoon before landing, killing at least 60 people and wounding many others as rescue operation was underway.



The plane coming from Lahore crashed in the residential area in Model Colony.

The PIA spokesman said that the incident occured at 2:39 p.m. and the unfortunate flight was carrying 91 passengers and 7 crew members on board.

Spokeswoman of Sindh Health Department official said at least 60 people have confirmed dead and several others are wounded.

Head of Accident & Emergency Department Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre , Dr Seemin Jamali, confirmed that 40 dead bodies were brought in hospital so far out of which three were identified.

Around six injured were also under treatment in her hospital.

Similarly, Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital Karachi, Dr Khadim Hussain Qureshi, said 20 dead bodies and three injured shifted in his hospital so far.

Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator for the Sindh health minister, confirmed that two passengers had survived and were brought to hospitals. She identified the survivors as Zubair and Zafar Masood, who is the president of Bank of Punjab.

Five bodies were identified so far and DNA sampling of other dead bodies was under way.

Director Programming 24 News Ansar Naqvi was also among the passengers.

According to eyewitnesses, the plane crashed hardly a few hundred feet away from the runway. A transmission of the pilot’s final exchange with air traffic control, posted on the website LiveATC.net, indicated he had failed to land and was circling around to make another attempt, reported AP.

“We are proceeding direct, sir — we have lost engine,” a pilot can be heard saying.

“Confirm your attempt on belly,” the air traffic controller said, offering a runway.

“Sir – mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday Pakistan 8303,” the pilot said before the transmission ended.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer PIA Air Marshal (Retd.) Arshad Malik says Safety Investigation Board will hold thorough inquiry into the tragic incident of plane crash in Karachi.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi, he said cause of the incident will be ascertained after taking all factors into account for the investigation.

He said the crashed plane was technically fit for flying and there was no obvious reason of accident. He said a plane is given clearance only after all technical checks are made.

The PIA CEO said landing of the plane is done after getting clearance from Civil Aviation Authority. He said the airplane of Airbus that crashed was totally fit and safe for flying.

He said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots are some of the best in the world and cabin crew was also qualified as well as inspection of the plane was regularly done.

Air Marshal Retd. Arshad Malik said rescue operation is in full swing despite night time and technical difficulties of operating in residential area.

He said PIA has vacated its hotels in Karachi to house the relatives of the deceased.

Also, ISPR Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar Friday said Pakistan Army Urban Search and Rescue (USR) team with special equipments and rescue specialists flown from Rawalpindi through a special C130 flight in order to speed up relief and rescue efforts.

He tweeted that 10 fire tenders were employed at the incident site and had extinguished the fire.

He said military ambulances were busy in rescuing injured and providing necessary medical care.