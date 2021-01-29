PIA plane seized in Malaysia finally on its way back to Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) plane that had been held up at Kuala Lumpur’s airport is finally on its way back to Pakistan and is scheduled to land at Islamabad International Airport at 5pm today (Friday) evening.

Earlier on Wednesday (January 27), the national flag carrier and Peregrine Aviation Charlie Limited leasing firm company had reached an out-of-court settlement, paving the way for the return of PIA’s Boeing-777 that was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Malaysian court had set aside the case after both parties reached the agreement.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan already said that the PIA and the firm had agreed on an out-of-court settlement for the PIA plane seized at the Kuala Lumpur Airport on January 15 on a Malaysian court’s orders.

The PIA plane was held back by the Malaysian authorities due to a British court case in connection with the jet’s lease.