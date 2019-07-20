PIA plane skids off runway at Gilgit Airport

F.P. Report

GILGIT: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane skidded off runway on Saturday while landing at the Gilgit Airport.

According to reports, all passengers remained safe during the incident as the plane escaped any major calamity.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the PK-608 flight had reached Gilgit from Islamabad, and the pilot controlled the plane with great expertise.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has ordered inquiry into the incident.