PIA restarts flight operation for Balochistan’s Zhob district

F.P. Report

KARACHI: After the suspension of two years, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed flight operation for Balochistan’s Zhob district.

As per details, the PIA has resumed flight operation for Zhob and after two years, an ATR plane PK-528 landed at Zhob airport from Karachi, while PK-529 departed for Karachi from Zhob.

The passengers can now travel to Balochistan’s district of Zhob via Pakistan International Airlines.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed its flight services between Lahore and Islamabad.

After months-long flight suspension between Lahore and Islamabad due to the rising cases of coronavirus, the first flight has been operated by the national carriers between the cities.

The first flight PK-650 carrying 26 passengers on board took off from Lahore airport to the federal capital was warmly welcomed by the station manager and staff upon their arrival at the airport. A cake-cutting event was organised at the airport.