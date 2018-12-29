PIA sacks over 50 employees for holding fake degrees

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines has sacked over 50 employees, including pilots and cabin crew for holding fake degrees.

A statement by the national carrier said that the employees have been fired on the instructions of the Supreme Court in a fake degrees case. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had taken notice of alleged appointment of pilots holding fake qualifications in January this year.

Three pilots and 50 crew staff have been fired, the statement added.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Tuesday issued a deadline of December 28 to Civil Aviation Authority for completing the verifications of the degrees of pilots.