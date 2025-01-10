PIA set to resume Paris flight on January 10 after 4-year ban

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has received warm response from public for its Paris flight which is set to depart on January 10, 2025 after four year ban as all economy tickets have been sold out in advance.

National carrier’s spokesperson said all economy class seats on the Islamabad to Paris flight are sold out. From the first flight, PIA will get a revenue of more than 11 crore rupees.

Spokesperson said the total capacity of the flight is 323 passengers. Only eleven executive economy seats are left in the first flight. About 85 percent of the seats for next week’s flights have also been sold. Only some remnants of the executive economy remain. There was a lot of demand for direct flights from Europe to Pakistan, PIA spokesperson concluded.