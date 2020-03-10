PIA suffers Rs 2 billion following suspension of flights to Saudi Arabia

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suffered loss of Rs 2 billion following suspension of flights to Saudi Arabia after temporary ban on Umrah due to coronavirus.

The PIA officials told local news channel on Tuesday that the schedule of the airlines has been badly disturbed as tickets of 50,000 passengers have been cancelled so far.

The authorities told that 34 flights to Medina and 13 to Mecca are scheduled weekly for business visa and iqama holders despite fewer passengers.

Furthermore, the financial loss is expected to surge due to suspension of flight operation for Qatar and Iran.