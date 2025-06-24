PIA suspends flights to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain and Dubai

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended its flight operations to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Dubai due to escalating security concerns in the Gulf region.

The development comes after Iran carried out a “devastating and powerful” missile attack on US airbases in Qatar and Iraq in retaliation for US strikes on its nuclear sites.

According to PIA spokesperson, the decision was made in light of the “war-like situation” unfolding in several Gulf states. PIA assured that operations would resume once conditions return to normal.

In view emerging situation in the Gulf region, #PIA is temporarily suspending its flights to #Doha, #Kuwait, #Bahrain and #Dubai.



All pax are requested to kindly contact our Call Centre at 021-111-786-786 for updated flight info / rebooking on alternate flights. — PIA (@Official_PIA) June 23, 2025

“In view of the regional conflict, we have cancelled flights to affected destinations for the safety of our passengers,” a PIA spokesperson said on Monday. “We apologise for the inconvenience, but the safety of our passengers takes precedence over all other matters.”

PIA’s reservations department has begun accommodating affected passengers on alternative flights, the airline said. The airline also requested all affected travellers to stay in contact with the PIA call centre for timely updates and travel rescheduling.

Meanwhile, Pakistan embassy advised citizens in the UAE to remain in safe locations and avoid areas near military installations.

“In light of regional developments, Pakistani citizens are strongly urged to stay away from military zones and seek shelter in safe areas,” statement said.

The Iran–Israel conflict escalated further as Tehran, in retaliation for US strikes on its nuclear facilities, launched missile attacks on US bases in Qatar, Iraq, and Bahrain.

Iran’s top security body issued a statement saying it has used the same number of bombs that the US used when striking Iranian nuclear facilities, according to Reuters.

No US personnel were killed or injured in Iran’s attack on Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, two US officials told Reuters. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack was carried out using short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles.