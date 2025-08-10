PIA to limit Paris flight operations, Lahore-Paris route suspended

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to scale back its flight operations to Paris, sources said. The airline will discontinue its Lahore-Paris flights as part of the move.

According to details, the last Paris-to-Lahore flight will operate on September 12, while the final Lahore-to-Paris flight will depart on September 17.

However, PIA’s Islamabad-Paris flight operations will remain fully operational, the airline’s spokesperson confirmed.

PIA had launched twice-weekly flights from Lahore to Paris on June 18. Currently, out of the airline’s fleet of 12 Boeing 777 aircraft, seven remain grounded, sources added.