PIA to start direct flights to Australia next month

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A good news for those who want to fly to Australia as the Pakistan International Airlines has decided to start direct flights to the remote country.

Sources informed on Tuesday that the national flag carrier will start operating direct flights to Australia by the last week of March from Karachi and Lahore.

The PIA will use Boeing 777 aircraft for two weekly flights from both the cities.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national airline has submitted its application to the Australian Civil Aviation for getting landing permission.

As soon as the PIA gets the permission, it will start its operation, he added.