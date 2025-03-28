PIA to start flight operation for UK from March 28

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday announced it would start flight operations for Britain (United Kingdom) from March 28, 2025.

According to details, a meeting of Britain’s Department of Transport Safety will be held on March 15, 2025, in which the final decision to lift the ban imposed on PIA will be taken.

PIA officials said that the flight operation will be started after getting the nod from Britain’s government.

Sources said that during the first phase, flights will be operated between Islamabad and Manchester, and in the second phase, PIA will start flights from Lahore and Islamabad to London.

PIA already issued a tender for ground handling, catering, and hotel stay of crew members in Britain.