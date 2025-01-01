PIA’s direct flights to UK to resume by June 2025

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Pakistan is intensifying diplomatic efforts to restore Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) direct flights to the United Kingdom and the United States.

Negotiations are underway with the UK Department for Transport, and flights to the UK are expected to resume by June 2025, according to an official document.

Talks are also in progress with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with a team of American experts scheduled to visit Pakistan next month to assess the feasibility of direct flights between Pakistan and the US.

PIA’s market share declined, $600 million loss

The document also highlights the severe financial losses suffered by PIA, attributing a $600 million loss to a statement made by a minister in the PTI era. The minister had alleged that PIA pilots held fake degrees and suspicious licenses, leading to the European Union (EU) and UK suspending PIA operations.

As a result, the US FAA also downgraded Pakistan’s safety rating, causing 150 PIA pilots to be grounded and Pakistani pilots working abroad to face professional and financial hardships.

PIA’s market share plummeted from 50% to 20%, while Gulf and UAE airlines gained a larger share due to additional facilities granted under bilateral agreements. The national carrier’s liabilities have surged to Rs740 billion, covering supplier payments, fuel charges, and government-backed loans.

PIA’s flights to Europe resumed

The EU lifted its ban on PIA flights in December 2024, and the national airline resumed flights to Europe in January 2025 after a four-year suspension.