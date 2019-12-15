PIC clash: Another lawyer who attacked Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan identified

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The authorities on Sunday have identified another lawyer involved in torturing Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan during clash with doctors at Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.



According to details, the lawyer has been recognized as Abdul Majid, a resident of Harbanspura.



The security personnel have said that raids are being conducted to arrest the perpetrators while identification process of six more lawyers is also underway.

It is to be mentioned here that the out-patient department (OPD) and indoor services of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) remained suspended on the fifth consecutive day after hundreds of lawyers rampaged through the cardiac health facility.

Reportedly, hundreds of patients are still deprived of several medical tests, including angiography and echocardiography which are critically important for heart patients before doctors can proceed with their treatment.

The closure of the operation theatre has further worsened the situation for incoming patients. Dozens of patients had been already shifted to other hospitals on Wednesday evening.

However, the emergency ward has been made functional, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar stated on Saturday.

“Patients were facing difficulties due to closure of the emergency […] other services will also be restored soon,” he said, adding that it has been decided to perform legislation for the protection of hospitals, doctors and staff. He said that the Health Professionals Security Bill would soon be tabled in the cabinet.

New medical equipment, machinery, furniture and other items have been supplied to the emergency ward.

In total, around 12,000 heart patients suffered severe hardships and 35 patients couldn’t undergo bypass, and angioplasty and angiography procedure of 250 patients was postponed due to absence of doctors and paramedics from their duties.

They demanded protection before returning to their workplaces. Other patients couldn’t undergo diagnostic tests owing to closure of medical services at all departments.

Meanwhile, the restoration work has begun for the damaged departments. The medicine counter at the OPD has been restored and medicines to admitted patients are being supplied in the intensive care unit (ICU).