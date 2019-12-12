PIC incident: Accused lawyers to be presented in ATC today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Arrested lawyers – who had yesterday stormed into the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) amid protest that turned violent –will be produced in an antiterrorism court amid tight security measures around the premises of the court, on Thursday.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed around the courtroom to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, a forensic team has reached the PIC for collecting evidence to present in the court.