Pick order for PSL 10 player draft announced

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the pick order ahead of the player draft event for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

As per the recently-announced pick order, two-time champions Lahore Qalandars will make the first pick in the platinum category, followed by arch-rivals Karachi Kings.

Meanwhile, 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators will make the third pick, while Peshawar Zalmi will have the fourth.

Last season’s runners-up Multan Sultans and reigning champions Islamabad United will make the fifth and sixth picks, respectively.

The second round of the Platinum category will follow the reverse sequence, with United making the first pick, followed by Sultans, Zalmi, Gladiators, Kings and Qalandars.

Notably, all six franchises will have a total of three picks each in platinum, diamond and gold categories.

In the diamond category, the Kings will have the first pick in the first round, the Sultans will kick start the second round, while the opening pick in the third round will be made by the defending champions United.

Meanwhile, Zalmi, Gladiators and Sultans will have the first picks in the three rounds of the gold category, respectively.

Furthermore, each team will make five picks in the silver category, two in emerging and four in supplementary category to round off their squad for the upcoming edition of the marquee league, slated to be held in the April-May window next year.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly-anticipated PSL 10 player draft will be held on January 11, 2025 in Gwadar, Balochistan.

Remember, the registration window for the overseas players to offer their availability for the PSL 10, has already been opened, while the process of players’ relegations and retentions will run until the end of December.