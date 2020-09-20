Pillion riding, aerial firing banned in Maidan

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: The district administration banned pillion riding and aerial firing in the restive area of Maidan and some union councils of Balambat for maintenance of peace and order situation in the area. Maidan was once the strong hold of Tehrek Taliban Pakistan in early 2009 and home town of the late Maulana Sufi Muhammad, founder of the Tehrek Nifaz e Shariat Muhammadi (TNSM).

The decision to ban pillion riding was made during a grand jirga of civil administration, security forces and area elders held in the office of Maidan battalion here the other day. The Commandant Dir Task Force colonel Mujtaba Haidar presided over the jirga which was also attended by Lt. Colonel Suhail Mehmood, assistant commissioner Younus Khan, DSP Sabz Ali Khan, area elders and other civil and military officials.

The participants discussed the law and order situation in detail and decided to impose a ban on pillion riding and aerial firing for one month in all parts of Maidan tehsil and some union councils of Balambat tehsil in order to maintain law and order situation. It was decided that any outsider or irrelevant person seen in the area would be reported to security forces and police by locals. Later the deputy commissioner Saadat Hassan properly issued a notification banning pile riding and aerial firing for one month under section 144 crpc.

Two terror attempts during the last month prompted the administration and security forces to take preventive measures. Unknown miscreants had attacked a police post in Kumbar Bazaar on Aug, 11 with rockets. After the exchange of fire the miscreants had fled away. Similarly an IED blast had injured three cops of the Haya Serai police station on Aug, 31.

FEUD SETTLED: A jirga of elders from Lower Dir and Bajaur on Saturday settled a blood feud between two families in Sadbar Kalay of Samarbagh. The families of one Haji Maida Gul and Purdil Khan had enmity for the last 50 years. The jirga members including Malik Mir Aslam, Jehan Alam, Gul Badshah, Malik Sher Zaman, Malik Shamroz Khan and others started efforts to bring both the rival parties on the table and finally succeeded in ending the feud.

A function in this regard was addressed by the JI district emir Izaz ul Mulk Afkari, JUI-F activist Maulana Ghulamullah Haqqani, former tehsildar Muhammadullah, Malik Bakhtawar Jan and others. They highlighted the importance of jirga system in Pukhtun society and said its decisions were far better than the courts.

CONDOLENCE REFERENCE: The district bar Timergara on Saturday arranged a condolence reference in the honour of its late senior member Sardar Abdul Hakim Tajak. A function in this regard was attended by relatives of the deceased, lawyers, journalists and area elders.

Speaking on the occasion senior civil judge Essa Khan Afridi, president district bar Badshah Ahad, former president Tanzeem e Asateza Pakistan Syed Jehan Badshah, deceased’s son Sardar Javed Akhtar and others paid tributes to the late Sardar Abdul hakim Tajak.

The speakers said the deceased had struggled for rule of law and restoration of democracy in the area. They said that Sardar Abdul Hakim Tajak was a principled and practical man who always stood by truth and justice. They said that he had never compromised on principles and rule of law.

The deceased had fought elections for national assembly seats from Dir several times from Dir on the ticket of PML-N but he had joined the Jamaat-i-Islami in

the last.