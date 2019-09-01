Pillion riding banned in Sindh from 8 to 10 Muharram

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to impose a ban on pillion riding from the night of Muharram 8 till 10 to avoid any untoward incident and ensure fool-proof security across the province.

The decision was taken on Sunday during a meeting headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and attended by all authorities concerned including chiefs of law enforcement agencies.

The Sindh CM also approved the installation of extra CCTV cameras to monitor the movement of processions and directed law enforcement agencies to deploy heavy contingents of police and Rangers all over the province.

He said the security arrangements should be made keeping in view of the prevailing Kashmir issue and directed Commissioner Karachi and secretary local government to repair all the roads leading to procession and majalis area.

Sindh Police chief Dr Kaleem Imam while briefing the chief minister said that there are total 2,015 imambargahs in the province, including 590 in Hyderabad, 464 in Larkana, 374 in Sukkur, 342 in Karachi, 138 in Mirpurkhas and 107 in Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

He added that there would be 15,971 majalis all over Sindh, of them 1,408 are most sensitive and 5,199 sensitive.

Security is beefed up across the country for processions during Muharram. The country had seen a raft of attacks at imambargahs and processions in the past.