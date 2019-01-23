Pilot martyred as jet crashes in Mastung

F.P. Report

MASTUNG: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot was martyred after his aircraft crashed in Mastung district of Balochistan during a routine training mission, on Wednesday.

According to PAF statement, the F-7 PG aircraft, while on a routine operational training mission, crashed near Mastung. The pilot of the aircraft embraced martyrdom in this tragic accident.

Statement added that a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.

Deputy Commissioner Mastung Mumtaz Khetran said a parachute was found on the site of the crash.