Pilots missing as military jet crashes in Vietnam, state media reports

HANOI (Reuters): Two pilots were missing in Vietnam after a Russian-made Yak-130 light combat training aircraft crashed on Wednesday in the central province of Binh Dinh, state-affiliated newspapers reported.

The incident was initially reported by the websites of VnExpress and state-run Tuoi Tre, citing representatives of the military, but the articles were later taken down from their sites.

Vietnam’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to comment.

Last year, a pilot was killed during training while trying to land a Russian-made Su-22 jet at a local airport.