PIMS staff announces strike, to shut OPDs

ISLAMABAD (INP): The out-patient departments (OPDs) will remain closed from Monday (tomorrow) as staff of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) announces a strike.

In a statement, Federal Health Alliance (FHA) Spokesperson Dr Asfandyar Khan announced that the out-patient departments (OPDs) at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will remain closed from Monday. every morning (8:00 am to 2:00pm) Dr Asfandyar Khan noted that the PIMS staff will protest every morning (8:00 am to 2:00pm) from Monday. However, the FHA spokesperson said emergency ward and indoor services will operate during the protest.

The PIMS employees have announced the strike to protest the delay in the signing of the bill by President Arif Alvi to repeal the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Act.

The bill to repeal MTI was passed by the National Assembly on October 18 and sent to the president for approval, as it was already passed by the Senate of Pakistan.

Related