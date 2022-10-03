Pine nut exports decreased by 50 per cent

KABUL (TOLOnews): The export of pine nuts has dropped by 50 percent this year, traders said.

The traders called restrictions on the banking system and a lack of trade flights as the main obstacles that caused a reduction in exports.

They urged the Islamic Emirate to facilitate an air-corridor.

“The main problems still exist which are a lack of relations between domestic and international banks, lack of plans for export, lack of an air corridor and a lack of agreement with many countries,” said Mahbobullah Mohammadi, a trader.

“The demands for pine nuts and other Afghan crops is high in Chinese markets,” said Salman Raha, a trader.

“We call on the Islamic Emirate to facilitate a way for exporting. If it doesn’t do so, we will suffer financial losses,” said Omid, a farmer.

But the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said that more than $19 million worth of pine nuts were exported overseas in the first quarter of the solar year of 1401.

“We are in talks with eight domestic companies. We have collected the bids. Once we reach an agreement, we will resume flights via an air-corridor in the near future,” said Abdul Salam Javad, a spokesman for the MoIV.

