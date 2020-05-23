PIPFPD appeals India, Pakistan to release fishermen, women prisoners

MUMBAI (Web Desk): India and Pakistan should release the arrested fishermen and women prisoners of each other’s country keeping in mind the holy month of Ramzan and Eid, Jatin Desai, national committee member of Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) said.

This should be done as a goodwill gesture, said Desai, who is based in Mumbai in a statement Saturday.

Desai has appealed to the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and India’s Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar to release the prisoners as a goodwill gesture, the Indian media reported.

Apart from holy month of Ramdan, he urged both countries to also consider the increasing novel coronavirus, which is infecting prisoners as well.

The family members of arrested fishermen and others are worried about their near and dear ones languishing in prisons located inside India and Pakistan, the statement said.

There are 207 Indian fishermen and few women prisoners in Pakistan’s prisons and similarly, 99 Pakistani fishermen and few women prisoners are in Indian jails.

The charges against fishermen are of ‘inadvertently’ crossing the territorial border and entering into the other country.