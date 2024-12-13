Pir Pagara decries interference in election process

F.P. Report

NASEERABAD: Pir Pagara, Pakistan Muslim League (F) chief, on Friday deplored that the choices made by the people to elect their representatives were not respected in the election.

Lambasting the incumbent government, he said the current rulers are not able to even provide dignity to the masses let alone job opportunities.

He said the ministers sitting in the cabinet were themselves giving contradictory statements.

As for the water issues, he said he was immensely worried about the alarming situation in Balochistan as even people, in many areas, did not have enough water.

Mentioning the 2022 floods in Sindh, he said even during that period, people were fighting for water. Imagine the condition of water resources in a normal season,” he deplored.

Mentioning the recent elections of February 8, he said it was good that the international community came to realize how the polls were held under dubious circumstances.

If corrective measures are not taken now, the direction of the country would be even worse, “ he cautioned.