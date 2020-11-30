Pirates abduct sailors from Russia, Romania, Philippines in Gulf of Guinea

PRETORIA: Pirates attacked the AGISILAOS liquefied chemicals carrier in the Gulf of Guinea, abducting four crew members – citizens of Russia, Romania and the Philippines, the Maritime Bulletin website reported Monday.

According to the report, the rest of the crew are safe. The ship currently heads to the port of Lome, Togo.

The ship, which operates under the Marshall Islands’ flag, was attacked on November 29 in the Ghana territorial waters, about five miles away from the shore, according to Dryad Global, a maritime security-oriented website. The ship attempted an evasive maneuver, in order to prevent the pirates from boarding.

The Gulf of Guinea is currently the most dangerous area of the global ocean, due to the pirate threat. This year, the pirates have already abducted 128 people in the course of 24 different incidents.

Courtesy: (TASS)