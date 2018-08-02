PK-70 Results: ANP’s Khushdil Khan wins in vote recount

Ishaq Khan

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Khushdil Khan has been declared winner from PK-70 constituency of Peshawar following vote recount on Thursday.

According to initial results, former provincial minister Shah Farman had won the election from two constituencies PK-70 and PK-71 constituencies of provincial capital.

Shah Farman defeated ANP’s Khushdil Khan on the provincial assembly constituency PK-70 with a slight margin of 47 votes and won the PL-71 with a big margin of 8,017 votes against his rivals in the recently held July 25 polls.

After the initial results, Shah Farman bagged 15,404 votes against the 15, 357 bagged by Khushdil Khan and won the PK-70 seat with 47 votes.

Later, former deputy speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly challenged the results and demanding a recount of vote in the constituency.

The total number of voters in the constituency were 1,11,112 including 65,138 men and 45,974 women.

During the July 25 polls, the number of votes polled in the constituency stood at 50,717 including, 36,523 men and 14,194 women, while 2,095 were rejected.

A total of nine candidates were contesting election from the constituency and a nail-biting contest had been predicted between the PTI and ANP candidates.

The contest was very close and the position of the two candidates was changing from time to time as results from a total of 79 polling stations.

After the recount of vote in the PK-70 constituency of Pakhtunkhwa assembly, Returning officer (RO) announced Khushdil Khan as winner with a close margin of 187 votes.

Advertisements