PLA 98th founding day: CJCSC Mirza reaffirms Sino-Pak defence ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza attended the commemoration ceremony of the 98th founding day of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China as the chief guest.

The event, held in China, was attended by senior civilian and military officials, media representatives, business leaders, and members of civil society, underscoring the broad-based support for the Pakistan-China partnership.

General Mirza congratulated the people of China, its military leadership, and the ranks of the PLA. He lauded the PLA’s pivotal role under President Xi Jinping’s leadership in driving China’s rapid development and modernization, positioning the country as a key pillar of peace, stability, and prosperity.

In his address, the CJCSC emphasized the “iron-clad brotherhood” between Pakistan and China, expressing a joint resolve to expand cooperation across all sectors.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan and to advancing collaboration on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), deepening defence ties, and promoting regional stability and development.