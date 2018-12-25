Plan to set up 2,000 mg solar energy plants unveiled

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) said 2,000 megawatts of power would be generated through solar energy projects in five provinces.

Acting Energy and Water Minister Mohammad Gul Khelmi unveiled the ministry’s power generation plan at a meeting attended by officials of the Ministry of Finance and representative of over 80 private sector companies.

He said the solar power projects would be implemented in Kabul, Kandahar, Balkh, Herat and Nangarhar provinces.

The acting minister said the projects had been jointly planned by the MoEW, Ministry of Finance, Da Afghanistan Breshna Shirkat and the process was being spearheaded by MoEW.

He termed the solar energy projects as an important scheme and said the plants would be opened for investors until December end.

Eng. Amanullah Ghaleb, executive director of Da Breshana Shirkat, thanked the finance and water ministries and said: “We seek greater cooperation of the finance ministry, customs offices and chambers of commerce with regard to solar energy tariff, equipment quality and public awareness.”

He said the finance and water ministries would cooperate with investors in purchasing land and availing other facilities and the solar electricity would be purchased by the Breshna Shirkat.

It is worth mentioning that earlier 41 companies had informally showed interest to invest in the 2,000 MW solar energy project.

In this project, 400MW electricity would be given to the five provinces. (Pajhwok)