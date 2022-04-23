Plane with Holy Fire from Jerusalem flies to Moscow

JERUSALEM (RIA Novosti): The plane with the Holy Fire from Jerusalem flew to Moscow from Ben Gurion Airport, RIA Novosti was told at the Foundation of St. Andrew the First-Called (FAP), which organized the bringing of the shrine to Russia.

A special flight will bring fire to Vnukovo-3 for the Easter service, it will be delivered to 15 churches in Moscow and five in the nearest Moscow region, so that everyone can light their lamps from it during Bright Week. In addition, the fire will be taken to other cities – to St. Petersburg, to Siberia, to the Far East.

Earlier, the delegation of the Foundation of St. Andrew the First-Called (FAP) received the Holy Fire at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem.

The Holy Fire symbolizes the miraculous light of the Resurrection of Christ. For more than 10 centuries, the fire consecration ceremony has been held in Kuvuklia (the chapel above the Holy Sepulcher) on the eve of Orthodox Easter. It is considered a shrine for believers.

His appearance on the eve of Orthodox Easter through the prayers of the Orthodox Patriarch, the clergy and thousands of pilgrims, despite the regularity, is called “the miracle of the descent of the Holy Fire.”

