Planning minister, Chinese envoy discuss strategic cooperation ahead of key JCC meeting

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal met with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong here on Sunday.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry also attended the meeting, which was joined by senior officials from both countries, a news release said.

The two sides discussed the progress of ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and preparations for the upcoming Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting, where key decisions are expected to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Ahsan Iqbal said the first phase of CPEC has been successfully completed, highlighting that the second phase focused on industrial cooperation, agriculture, information technology and social development.

“Connecting CPEC to Central Asian states will contribute to regional economic stability and economic cooperation,” he said, and reiterated the government’s commitment to improving and ensuring the security of CPEC projects.

The minister asserted that the development of Gwadar and the establishment of Special Economic Zones remained top government priorities, he said, adding that Pakistan was fully committed to utilizing optimally the port’s full capacity.

He added that the Government was committed to fully capitalizing on the deep seaport’s trade potential.

He pointed out the vast potential for mineral exploration in and around Gwadar. “With the development of modern infrastructure, its mineral resources can be fully capitalized,” he added.

The minister also discussed continued collaboration with China in the agriculture sector, noting that agriculture graduates trained in China would play a vital role in helping Pakistan address the impacts of climate change.

Ahsan Iqbal said the establishment of the Pakistan Space Centre was of national importance, and that China would play a pivotal role in ensuring the timely completion of this strategic project.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development efforts. He assured that bilateral cooperation will continue to expand in the coming years.