Plastic bags banned in Sindh from Tuesday

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Complete ban on manufacturing, sale, purchase and use of non-degradable plastic bags of all sizes has been imposed from Tuesday (October 1), said the Advisor to chief minister on Environment Murtaza Wahab.

He said that only Oxo biodegradable plastic/shopping bags of different sizes, 10 into 14 to 30 into 40 with weight of 6 to 28 grams of 40 micron to 30 micron, single side would be manufactured, sold and used.

He told this to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on a query.

The chief minister directed him to meet with manufacturers and sellers and take them into confidence for enforcement of the ban.

KWSB: The cabinet directed Karachi Water & Sewerage Board to implement water and sewerage services charges/tariff as has been approved by the government in 2016. The water board has implemented the 9 percent enhancement of its tariff for consumers of all categories.

Gratis Arms License fee: On the request of the home department the cabinet approved enhancement of fees of Gratis Arms License (non-Prohibited Bore) from Rs1000 to Rs2000 to meet out the expenditures of scanning, lamination, printing, electricity, stationary, software development consumed in issuance of such computerized licenses.

New Police Law: The home department told the cabinet that after revival of Police Order, 2002 was currently in field. With the revival of the new law, certain new actions were to be taken such as framing of rules, issuance of regulations, issuance of executive orders, carrying day to day activities related to field operation etc in conformity with the new law. There may be certain provisions in the Act 2002 on which the office of IG police and Home department or any other stakeholder might differ on their application/ implementation/ interpretation which may cause difficulties in giving effect to the provisions of the Police Order.

The chief minister constituted a committee under advisor law with Advocate General, Prosecutor General, Secretary Home, Secretary Finance, Secretary (I&C) S&GAD and IG Police as members for removal of difficulties.