Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he had discussed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the idea of a “platform of six” in the South Caucasus region. According to President Erdogan, the French President has raised the situation in the South Caucasus with regional leaders and after that positive steps are being taken in the South Caucasus region. According to Tayyip Erdogan, if all six countries including Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran, Georgia, and Armenia can form this format, the opportunity for restoration of peace can be seized successfully.

According to reports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also discussed the idea of 3+3 format with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian during a recent meeting with him.

According to Lavrov, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iran have a positive attitude towards this initiative, and if Georgian leaders show interest in creation of such a mechanism for consultations, the long standing disputes can be resolved easily. The Georgian government has not yet expressed its willingness to this plan, however several nations are lobbying for the effectiveness of this recipe in the Caucasus region.

In fact, the South Caucasus has remained the most unstable region in Central Asia over the past decades. The three regional states including Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia have territorial disputes with each other. Whereas, other countries support the warring nations such as Russia backs Armenia, Iran has nexuses with Georgia while Turkey supports Azerbaijan. According to experts, the regional and extra regional states are involved in the bilateral disputes of Caucasian nations. Russia perceives the whole central Asian region as a hub of its influence, while Iran and Turkey are using similar optics due to common ethnic ties with Georgia and Azerbaijan respectively. The United States and EU look the region as the Far East corner of Europe and intend to forge close ties with these nations to neutralise Russia’s upsurge in regional affairs. Presently, the supporters of warring nations have brought the recipe of Platform of six, which means three rivals and three backers. Apparently, the formula is less likely to prove its worth, because there is no mediator among the warriors and their supporters.