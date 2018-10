Players move into SF of National Jr badminton championship

LAHORE (APP):Abdullah from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and three players; Tayyab Shafiq, Muqsit Amir and Raja Zulqarnain from Punjab roared into the Boys U18 Semi-finals of the National Junior Badminton Championship after winning their respective matches, here at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday. All the players moved into the last four with ease and comfort posting simple victories.

In the Girls Single U18, Amal Munib and Laiba Masoud from Punjab, Alja Tariq from Balochistan and Meerab Bhandara from Punjab breezed into the semi-finals. In the Girls Single U-16 Miss Sumaiya Tariq (Balochistan), Mehr Un Nisa (Punjab), Dina Shahzad (Islamabad), and Zainab Chaudhry (Punjab) sailed intothe Semi Finals. All the players had smooth sailing to the next round as upset was recorded.

Following are the results of the matches.

Boys Single U-18: Abdullah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) beat Jalees Yousaf (Punjab) by 21-13, 22-20,Muqsit Amir (Punjab) beat Zubair Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) by 21-15, 21-15,Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Punjab) beat Talha Khan (Sindh) by 21-10, 21-17,Tayyab Shafiq (Punjab) beat Hasheem Ul Hassan (Punjab) by 21-17, 21-10.

Girls Single U-18 First Round: Maryam Hanif (Sindh) beat Hania Bilal (Islamabad) by 21-9, 21-7, Mariyam Hayyat (Sindh) beat Nayab (Khyber Pakhtunkawa) by 21-10, 21-17,Alja Tariq (Balochistan) beat Meeram Chaudhry (Punjab) by 21-8, 21-7, Merab Bhandara (Punjab) beat Masooma Batool (Balochistan) by 21-7, 21-4, Amna Jawad (Punjab) beat Maheen Ali (Sindh) by 21-13, 21-17, Amal Munib (Punjab) beat Zartasha Khan (Islamabad) by 21-4, 21-4.

Girls Single U-18 Quarter Final: Meerab Bhandara (Punjab) beat Maryiam Shahzadi (Punjab) by 21-10, 21-10, Alja Tariq (Balochistan) beat Maryam Hanif (Sindh) by 21-7, 21-8, Laiba Masood (Punjab) beat Amna Jawad (Punjab) by 21-10, 21-12,Amal Munib (Punjab) beat Maryam Hayyat (Sindh) by 21-3, 21-7.

Girls Single U-16 First Round: Mehr Un Nisa (Punjab) beat Sarwat Fatimah (Balochistan) by 21-12, 21-9,Fatimah (Balochistan) beat Saman Shafiq (Punjab) by 21-19, 21-12,Dina Shahzad (Islamabad) beat Tayyaba Shafiq (Punjab) by 21-19, 21-12.

Girls Single U-16 Quarter Final: Mehr Un Nisa (Punjab) beat Fatima (Balochistan) by 21-18, 21-14, Sumaiya Tariq (Balochistan) beat Hajira Nabeel (Punjab) by 21-8, 21-5, Dina Shahzad (Islamabad) beat Hadiqa (Punjab) by 21-10, 21-17, Zainab Ch. (Punjab) beat Arwa Rasheed (Punjab) by 21-4, 21-4.

Boys Single U-14 Pre Quarter: Hashir (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) beat Muhammad Rehan (Punjab) by 21-10, 21-10, Moeez Faisal (Punjab) beat Zavior (Islamabad) by 21-4, 21-11, Malik Ghasif (Punjab) beat Moiz Ahmad (Punjab) 21-17, 21-11, Amar Hassan Janjua (Punjab) beat M Taqi Abbas (Balochistan) 21-5, 21-18, Umer Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) beat Burhan Ahmed (Punjab) by 21-6, 21-6, Mohammad Ibrahim Rasheed (Punjab) beat Sameer Cristopher (Khyber Pakhtunkhawa) by 21-4, 21-8.

Boys Single U-16 Pre Quarter: Qari Adnan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) beat Muhammad Taha (Sindh) by 21-10, 21-18,Haseeb Ahmad (Punjab) beat Muhammad Uzair (Khyber Pakhtunkhawa) by 17-21, 21-11, 21-19, Raja Hassan (Punjab) beat Danyaal Shahzad (Khyber Pakhtunkhawa) by 21-15, 21-12,Muhammad Haneef (Punjab) beat Mekaeel Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhawa) by 21-17, 21-19, Shahan Ullah (Khyber Pakhtunkhawa) beat Bilal Nadeem (Punjab) by 17-21, 21-13, 21-17, Haris Fareed (Punjab) beat Taimur Awan (Khyber Pakhtunkhawa) by 24-22, 21-14, 21-17, Raza Ali Adil (Punjab) beat Hamza (Khyber Pakhtunkhawa) by 21-13, 21-19.

Boys Single U-18 Pre Quarter Final: Abdullah (Khyber Pakhtunkawa) beat Mubariz Bin Rafay (Islamabad) by 21-16, 21-15, Jalees Yousaf (Punjab) beat Hashim Iqbal (Sindh) by 21-14, 21-14, Tayyab Shafiq (Punjab) beat Muzammil Waseem (Sindh) by 21-16, 21-8, Hasheem Ul Hassan (Punjab) beat Malik Hassamullah (Sindh) by 21-15, 21-11, Zubair Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhawa) beat Anas Akhtar (Punjab) by 21-15, 9-21, 21-17, Muqsit Amir (Punjab) beat Faizan Afzal (Punjab) by 21-6, 21-18, Talha Ali (Sindh) beat Asad Tahir (Punjab) by 21-4, 21-8, Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Punjab) beat Ali Akbar (Balochistan) by 21-4, 21-8.

Boys Double U-18 Pre Quarter Final: Talha & Muzamil (Sindh) beat Mukaram & Hamza (Azad Jammu Kashmir) by 21-11, 21-16, Ali Arshad & Esa Khan (Islamabad) beat Danyaal & Hasham (Sindh) by 16-21, 21-13, 21-9.m.

