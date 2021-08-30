Playing in UAE proved ‘detrimental’ for Pakistan’s pacers: Wahab

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has revealed the reason why he has not played enough cricket for the Men in Green in the last few years.

The left-arm pacer believes that Pakistan playing their home matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) did not help the fast-bowlers as the conditions were more conducive for spinners.

Riaz has featured in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is over the course of his career since making his international debut in 2008.

“I feel that I should have represented Pakistan on more occasions than I did. But the major setback for me was when Pakistan’s home matches had to be shifted to UAE where spinners were needed more than pace-bowlers.

That period of playing home matches in UAE was detrimental to the careers of a lot of Pakistani pace-bowlers including myself,” said Riaz in an interview with PakPassion. “But who knows what the future holds, there might yet be a few more international matches to come for myself,” he added.

He was also disappointed with the selectors’ decision to not include him in the national squad in the recent past.

“As a player it’s always disappointing to be ignored by the selectors because I do feel that things should be different and I should be playing for Pakistan more than I have been. But at the same time, it’s the selectors who make the decisions and I guess they know exactly why I am not being picked. All I can hope for is that whatever the selectors are thinking is in the best interests of Pakistan cricket,” he said.

He also opened up about his inclusion in the Pakistan squad for this year’s T20 World Cup.

“If it was up to me, then yes you will [playing T20 World Cup]. But it’s up to the selectors who they want included in the side and who they think will provide the maximum utility. As a player, all you can do is to perform and that’s what my aim is and that’s what I am doing around the world.

Lately I’ve played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and I have showed what I am capable of, and I don’t think I have to prove it again and again. Regardless of what they feel, I am performing well wherever I am getting a chance to play.

So, let’s see what the selectors have in mind and whether they want me to be a part of future squads is totally up to them,” he concluded.