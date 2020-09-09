Plea filed in PHC seeking ban on TikTok

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A petition has been filed in Peshawar High court to ban TikTok for promoting vulgar content and pornographic videos on its platforms.

The man who filed the petition says that this app will ruin our generations and it is spoiling the future of our children. The man reached Peshawar High Court after filing complaints with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

A fact check shows that call girls and escorts have also been very active on the TikTok platform, finding customers to boom their businesses. This includes posting voyeur videos of themselves to gain traction. On July 21, the PTA had issued a “final warning” to TikTok.

The app was asked to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control “obscenity, vulgarity, and immorality through its social media platform”. Moreover, some famous TikTok artists like Chaudhry Zulqarnain among others, earn up to Rs. 200,000 per month through TikTok.