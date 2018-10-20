Plea filed to lodge case against Hashmi over controversial remarks

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A day after his controversial speech targeting state institutions, an application was filed at a police station in Lahore seeking registration of a case against ex-senator Nehal Hashmi.

“Nehal Hashmi had been convicted in contempt of court case earlier this year and once again uttered unkind remarks about the esteemed institutions”, the complainant stated in his plea.

The application says that Hashmi had a hostile attitude and he had openly criticized the national defence institution (Pakistan Army).

Hashmi surprised several quarters after he vehemently criticised state institutions including the Pakistan Army at a gathering on Friday.

Reacting to Hashmi’s statement, Rana Sanaullah categorically stated the Hashmi was expelled from PML-N so party cannot take action against him.

He reminded media that the Hashmi was sacked after he had refused to leave senatorship on party orders after a similar statement targeting judiciary. Sanaullah said one could disagree with institutions but that was not the way to register a protest.

Hashmi was earlier jailed and fined for using foul language against judiciary and threatening the judges of superior judiciary.

The video of threatening speech at an event in Karachi went viral on social media and eventually drew instant reaction from the Supreme Court on May 28, 2017 after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the incident and summoned the former PML-N Karachi chapter leader to appear before the court.

In the video, Hashmi was seen warning opponents and officials of state institutions’ of dire consequences over conducting an investigation in line with the Supreme Court’s Panamagate verdict.

“…Currently you are on service, but tomorrow you will retire and we will make your life miserable,” Hashmi was heard in a video addressing workers at a party event.

The Supreme Court on Feb 1, 2018 had announced its reserved verdict in a contempt case against Nehal Hashmi, awarding him one-month jail term and a fine of Rs50,000.

