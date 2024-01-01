“Please Allah Please”: Indian actress Hina Khan seeks divine help in cancer fight

(Web Desk) : Indian television actress Hina Khan remains steadfast in her battle against stage 3 breast cancer, displaying unwavering determination since announcing her diagnosis on June 28.

Through heartfelt posts on social media, the actress has become a beacon of inspiration for countless fans.

On Wednesday, July 10, Hina shared a deeply moving quote on her Instagram story:

“Nobody can take away your pain but Allah.” Alongside this, she humbly prayed, “Please Allah please,” reflecting her strong faith and seeking solace during this challenging time.

Beyond spiritual messages, Hina has shared personal moments, including a video where she attended an award function despite her diagnosis that underscores her resolve to normalize her presence and pursue her passions amidst ongoing treatment.

With candid honesty, Hina has also shared images revealing her chemotherapy scars, accompanied by a message of hope and self-acceptance. Embracing her scars as symbols of progress, she conveyed optimism and encouraged others to approach their own challenges with positivity.