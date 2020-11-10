Plight of black Americans

US State Department releases annual report on human rights violation in countries under authoritarian rule such as China, Russia, Iran and evolving democracies of developing countries. But over the past five and half years its own track record is fairly blemish of incidents of abuses against black Americans and maltreatment of migrants in detention camps. On May 25, the death of Floyed George during white police arrest in in Mineapolis, Minisota ignited protests by blacks in cities across the United States. There were demonstrations in other parts of the world. Black African women uploaded a video on social media saying, “Nightmare after nightmare in long legacy of racism.” Earlier, the killing of Trayuon Martin by police in Florida led to the emergence of “Black lives matter movement.”

The extra-judicial killings of blacks by trigger free white police officers has given an opportunity to countries like Iran, Syria Venezuela, China and Russia to bring under scrutiny the human rights record of the US in the UN Human Rights Council. According to database of police shooting of unarmed blacks compiled by the Washington Post reveals that 1301 African American have been killed by white police officers in the past five and half years. Comparing this number with 2495 deaths of white people, the rate of killing of blacks is more than twice of the whites as the former make up a smaller portion of total population. Last human rights review of the US was done in 2015. The Trump administration pulled the US out of UN Human Rights Council.