Plot allotment scam and PTI’s doctrine

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared the allotment of plots to government officers and judges in housing schemes as illegal and against the public interest. The Court directed the Secretary of Housing to present the matter pertaining to the Capital’s sectors, including F-12, G-12, F-1, and F-15 before the Federal Cabinet for the formulation of a policy regarding the matter keeping in view the public interest. The court was of the view that the government’s land was not for the elite class, instead, it was only for public welfare.

The court in its verdict on an intra-court appeal of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), observed that the judges, government officers, and public office holders could not invent any policy against the public interest for their personal benefits, similarly, the FGEHA also couldn’t introduce any scheme against the law.

The core idea of the creation of Pakistan was the formation of an independent and welfare state which not only provide a safe haven for the Muslims of the Indo-Subcontinent to live a dignified life according to Islamic laws but also enable the poor masses to realize their basic needs, so they could not abandon their belief on the hands of religious machinery due to their financial miseries. However, after the creation of the new country, the theme of welfare became the privilege of the elite class and top bureaucracy, who invented such rules to bestow themselves the valuable land in the posh sectors of the capital as well as major cities of the country besides allotment of agricultural land in Sindh and Punjab. According to reports, several influential bureaucrats had grabbed three to four plots in posh sectors of the capital while taking advantage of this contentious policy.

The issue had reached the court indirectly, otherwise the Country’s intelligentsia had been mourning this curse and courts delivered several verdicts against the law during the past, but the practice continues unhindered so far. The previous governments had been involved in appeasing their blue-eyed top bureaucrats above the provisions of this spongy law and thousands of civilian and military bureaucrats were allotted valuable residential plots and cultivated lands worth billions of rupees during recent decades. In fact, government employees receive hefty payments coupled with various allowances and other incentives as a reward for their service to the country, which a common Pakistani never thinks about. So, allotment of plots and land to this privileged section of the society on any pretext is ridiculous and a joke with the poor nation.

The public has the right to ask the government as well as the bureaucrats about this huge theft of national assets because no influenced act of the government or a self-coined policy can legalize the misconduct to the nation. The court has referred the policy to the legislature for assessment. However, the legislature always acts in favor of their political interests instead of national priorities and rule of law, hence there is less hope that legislatures come out of their political attire. Although the courts had declared this scheme extra-constitutional many times, the governments never halted their manifesto of nepotism during the past. This time it would be a test for the follower of Riyasat-e-Madina, how he reacts toward this law of the infidels.