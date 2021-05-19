PM: 10 dams to be constructed by 2028

MOHMAND (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the construction of 10 dams and hydropower projects initiated by the present government in 2018 and to be completed by 2028, would make eight million acres of land cultivable and ensure food security, besides generating cheaper electricity.

Talking to newsmen here on the occasion of his visit to oversee the progress on the construction on Mohmand Dam, he regretted that despite having the large potential, no dams were constructed in Pakistan after the decade of 1960s or over the last 50 years.