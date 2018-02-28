PM Abbasi chairs NSC meeting, reviews international, regional situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) has agreed to readjust the foreign policy framework and focus more on the regional countries.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting of NSC in Islamabad. The meeting reviews the current international and regional situation.

Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Interior, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the three Services Chiefs were present in the meeting.

The NSC meeting also agreed to take promote the economic ties with the friendly countries in the region and establish a powerful and fruitful relation with these countries in the better interest of the Pakistan and region.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif briefed the members on his recent successful visit to Russia and recalled the desire of the two countries to further strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.

The NSC meeting reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding interest in lasting peace in Afghanistan. It stressed the importance of peace among the Afghan people through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned national peace and reconciliation process.

The NSC meeting condemned the unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary. It agreed that Pakistan will continue its fight against terrorism and extremism in the interest of its people. Our policies will continue to be formulated and implemented in light of our national interests.

